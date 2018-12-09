RRB (RPF) SI Admit Card 2018: The admit card for RRB (RPF) Sub-Inspector exam 2018 has released on the official website today. Candidates appearing for the examination can download the same by logging into the website rpfonlinereg.org.

RRB (RPF) SI Admit Card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the admit card for (RRB RPF) sub-inspector (SI) examinations today, i.e. on December 9, 2018, as per reports. All the candidates who have filled up the application form this year can log into the official website to check the notification for the admit card. As per the official website, the admit cards will be available on the official website of RRB i.e. at www.indianrailways.gov.in for candidates to download.

According to reports, the Sub-Inspector recruitment examinations have been scheduled to be conducted from December 19, 2018, in 15 different languages this time. The candidates must note that the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the examination and they should not forget to carry the same on the day of the examination to their respective centres. The candidates would be given 90 minutes.

How to download the RRB (RPF) SI Admit Card 2018?

Log in to the official website of RRB – @ rpfonlinereg.org or indianrailways.gov.in

Now, search for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here,

The candidates who will qualify the CBT exam will have to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Thereafter, the applicants of drivers / ancillary staff / band will have to appear in the trade test. The last and the final stage of the recruitment process will be the document verification.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More