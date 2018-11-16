RRB RPF SI, Constable recruitment 2018: Railway Protection Force (RPF) has shared the candidates roll numbers for the recruitment exam of Sub Inspector (SI) and Constable 2018. The applicants may find their roll number on the official website of Railway Protection Force— rpfonlinereg.co.in. Below are the steps to check the RRB RPF SI, Constable recruitment 2018 roll numbers.

RRB RPF SI, Constable recruitment 2018: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has shared the candidates roll numbers for the recruitment exam of Sub Inspector (SI) and Constable 2018. The exam will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for filling the vacant RPF and RPSF posts. The applicants may find their roll number on the official website of Railway Protection Force— rpfonlinereg.co.in. The RPF SI, Constable recruitment 2018 exam will begin from December 19, 2018. The candidates will also get the notification of exam dates, test center, timing, and other details on their registered e-mail IDs and phone numbers.

The board is expected to release the admit cards on December 9 on the official website— rpfonlinereg.co.in.

The recruitment will be done after several rounds including the computer-based test, written test and personal interview. The reports suggest that RRB is conducting the examination to fill 8619 constable and 1120 sub-inspector posts in the Railways Protection Force (RPF). The RRB notification reads, “As the CBT begins for Group E candidates from 19th December, therefore candidates will be able to download their e-call letter from 9th December onwards as per test schedule.”

The candidates, who have applied for the RRB RPF SI, Constable recruitment 2018 posts, can check their roll number by simply following the steps mentioned below.

Here are the steps to check the RRB RPF SI, Constable recruitment 2018 roll number:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Railways Protection Force (RPF)—rpfonlinereg.co.in.

Step 2: On the top right corner click on the link that reads scrutiny and roll numbers.

Step 3: Click on the link for Group F RRB RPF SI, Constable 2018.

Step 4: Enter the required details and click on the submit button.

Step 5: The RRB RPF SI, Constable recruitment roll number 2018 will pop on your window.

Step 6: Note down your roll number for future use.

