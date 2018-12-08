RRB (RRB RPF) SI Exam 2018: The admit card of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB RPF) sub-inspector (SI) examinations will be released on Sunday, December 9, 2018 on the official website rpfonlinereg.org. The exam will be held in 15 languages and the duration of the exam will be for 90 minutes.

RRB (RRB RPF) SI Exam 2018: The admit card of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB RPF) sub-inspector (SI) examinations will be released on Sunday, December 9, 2018 on the official website rpfonlinereg.org. The interested candidates can download their admit card through the official website. The SI recruitment examinations is scheduled to be conducted from December 19, 2018. The exam will be held in 15 languages and the duration of the exam will be for 90 minutes.

The candidates who will qualify the CBT exam will have to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Thereafter, the applicants of drivers / ancillary staff / band will have to appear in the trade test. The last and the final stage of the recruitment process will be the document verification.

Following are the steps to download the RPF SI admit card 2018

Step 1: Go to the official website, rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: Click on ‘RPF download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter the Registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card

Step 6: Take a print out for future use.

Timetable of RPF exam for recruitment of sub-inspectors (SI) as follows

Phase I group E and F is scheduled to be conducted on December 19, 2018

Phase II group A and B will begin from January 5, 2019 and end on January 6, 2019

Phase II group c and D exams will commence on January 9, 2019 and end on January 13, 2019.

Meanwhile, RRB Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the roll numbers of valid candidates on November 15, 2018. As per new notification released, the RPF, the CBT exam date, test centre, timing with detail instructions will be sent to individual. The exam is scheduled to take place to fill 8619 posts for constable and 1120 posts of sub-inspector. However, the detailed schedule for RPF CBT exam will be released shortly on the official website.

