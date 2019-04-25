RRB, RRC Exam Calendar 2019: RRB and RRC have released exam and jobs calendar for the upcoming Indian Railway jobs exam dates and schedule. The Indian Railways will be hiring candidates for the RRB JE, RRB NTPC, RRB Paramedical and RRB MI jobs.

RRB, RRC Exam Calendar 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) have announced the calendar for the upcoming jobs in the Indian Railways along with the number of posts and RRB exams, RRC exams and their tentative dates. The candidates who are seeking a job in the Indian Railways can check the RRB 2019-20 Exam Calendar given below. The RRB and RRC have shared the Calendar for lakhs of vacancies in the various levels and sections. The Indian Railways will be hiring candidates on various posts like Junior Engineer (JE), Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Paramedical, Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) and others.

The RRB, RRC Exam Calendar 2019 has provided a tentative schedule for the Indian Railway job exams, their dates and course, which will help applicants to plan and prepare in a systematic way. Aspirants can check the exam dates and schedules from the below given RRB 2019-20 Exam Calendar:

RRB, RRC Group D Level 1 posts examination 2019:

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is likely to conduct the RRB/RRC MI Level 1 Posts CBT 2019 Exam for jobs in the Indian Railways in September to October 2019. The board will recruit around 103769 candidates for the level 1 exam.

RRB NTPC exam 2019

The RRB has invited applications for 35277 posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) may conduct the NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2019 exam in between June to September 2019.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) exam 2019

For the RRB 1665 MI posts, the Railway Recruitment Board has invited applications for eligible candidates for the Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT, posts. The RRB MI 1st Stage CBT 2019 exam is likely to be between June to July 2019.

