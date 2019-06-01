RRB RRC job exam calendar 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) have announced the calendar for the year 2019-2020. In their calendar, RRB and RRC have announced likely dates and the possible number of upcoming jobs in the Indian Railways. The RRB jobs 2019 job calendar will help students to get information and prepare for the RRB jobs 2019. The Indian Railways is expected to invite applications for the junior engineer (JE), Non-technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Paramedical, Ministerial and isolated categories.
The calendar will help aspirants who are willing to work with the Indian Railways to get the job application dates, last date for submitting applications, tentative examination and results dates.
Below are the tentative dates for RRB, RRC examination 2019-2020, number of vacancies, application open and close dates and date of examination.
Exam: RRB JE 2019
- No: of Vacancies: 13,487 vacancies
- First date to apply: January 2, 2019
- Last date to apply: January 31, 2019
- Expected exam date: From May 22, 2019
Exam: RRB NTPC 2019
- No: of Vacancies: 35,208 vacancies
- First date to apply: March 1, 2019
- Last date to apply: Match 31, 2019
- Tentative exam date: First stage CBT between June to September
Exam: RRB Paramedical 2019 exam
- No: of Vacancies: 1937 vacancies
- First date to apply: March 4, 2019
- Last date to apply: April 2, 2019
- Expected date of exam: During the first week of June 2019
Exam: RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories (MI) 2019 exam
- Vacancies: 1665 vacancies
- First date to apply: March 8, 2019
- Last date to apply: April 22, 2019
- Expected date of exam: between June to July 2019.
Exam name: RRB or RRC Group D 2019 level I posts
- No: of Vacancies: 1,03,769 vacancies
- First date to apply: March 12, 2019
- Last date to apply: April 12, 2019
- Expected exam date: Between June to July 2019
Exam: RPF Constable Ancilliary Recruitment 2019
- First date to apply: January 1, 2019
- Last date to apply: January 30, 2019
- Expected date of exam: CBT between Feb – March 2019