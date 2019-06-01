RRB RRC job exam calendar 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) have announced the calendar for the year 2019-2020. In their calendar, RRB and RRC have announced likely dates and the possible number of upcoming jobs in the Indian Railways. The RRB jobs 2019 job calendar will help students to get information and prepare for the RRB jobs 2019. The Indian Railways is expected to invite applications for the junior engineer (JE), Non-technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Paramedical, Ministerial and isolated categories.

The calendar will help aspirants who are willing to work with the Indian Railways to get the job application dates, last date for submitting applications, tentative examination and results dates.

Below are the tentative dates for RRB, RRC examination 2019-2020, number of vacancies, application open and close dates and date of examination.

Exam: RRB JE 2019

No: of Vacancies: 13,487 vacancies

First date to apply: January 2, 2019

Last date to apply: January 31, 2019

Expected exam date: From May 22, 2019

Exam: RRB NTPC 2019

No: of Vacancies: 35,208 vacancies

First date to apply: March 1, 2019

Last date to apply: Match 31, 2019

Tentative exam date: First stage CBT between June to September

Exam: RRB Paramedical 2019 exam

No: of Vacancies: 1937 vacancies

First date to apply: March 4, 2019

Last date to apply: April 2, 2019

Expected date of exam: During the first week of June 2019

Exam: RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories (MI) 2019 exam

Vacancies: 1665 vacancies

First date to apply: March 8, 2019

Last date to apply: April 22, 2019

Expected date of exam: between June to July 2019.

Exam name: RRB or RRC Group D 2019 level I posts

No: of Vacancies: 1,03,769 vacancies

First date to apply: March 12, 2019

Last date to apply: April 12, 2019

Expected exam date: Between June to July 2019

Exam: RPF Constable Ancilliary Recruitment 2019

First date to apply: January 1, 2019

Last date to apply: January 30, 2019

Expected date of exam: CBT between Feb – March 2019

