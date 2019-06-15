Southern Railway Recruitment 2019: The Southern Railways has invited over 95 applications for the post of Executive Assistant/ DEO & Digital Office Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of Southern Railway i.e. sr.indianrailways.gov.in to submit the application on or before June 30, 2019.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2019 @sr.indianrailways.gov.in: This month, Northern Railways, North East Railways, East Central Railways and Central Railways decided to recruit applicants for various posts under their respective zones. The Southern Railways has also released over 90 vacancies for interested and eligible candidates. Aaspirants who are willing to apply for the Executive Assistant/ DEO & Digital Office Assistant Posts under Sourthern Zone of Indian Railways are advised to submit the application form by following the prescribed format on the official website of Sourthern Railways i.e. sr.indianrailways.gov.in. Make sure you apply for the post on or before June 30, this year.

Important dates to note:

Ending date for Submitting Application: June 30, 2019

Number of vacancies released by Southern Railways:

Executive Assistant (English) /DEO & Digital Office Assistant (English): 95 Posts

Pay Scale offered by Southern Railways:

Z class: Rs. 18,500/- (Per Month)

Y class: Rs. 20,000/- (Per Month)

X class: Rs. 22,000/- (Per Month)

Eligibility Criteria for Executive Assistant/ DEO & Digital Office Assistant Posts:

Educational Qualification and Experience: Candidate willing to apply should have BCA/ B.Sc Computer Science/ IT (OR) Degree in any Microsoft Office Specialist Certification in MS Office 2010 or later version.

Age Limit: 18 to 28 Years

Steps to Apply for Southern Railway Jobs 2019:

Visit the official website of Southern Railway to download the application form. Fill the entire form by entering your personal and educational details. Submit the application with mentioned documents. Note: The application submission process will end on June 30, 2019.

Selection Procedure for Executive Assistant/DEO & Digital Office Assistant Post:

Each candidate will be selected on the basis of his or her written online screening test which will consist of 100 Objective Type Questions in English language only. Note: The written online screening test will have negative marking for wrong answers.

