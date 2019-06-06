Southern Railway Recruitment 2019: Southern Railway released 96 posts of RRB Executive Assistant for candidates on the official website of rrcmas.in. Interested and eligible candidates willing to apply for the post are advised to follow the given below list of criteria in order to avoid any kind of confusion during or on June 30, 2019.

Important dates to note for Southern Railway Executive Assistant Posts:

Opening date of application submission: May 30, 2019

Closing date of application submission: June 30, 2019

Important vacancy details for Southern Railway Executive Assistant Posts:

Executive Assistant (English)/ DEO and Digital Office Assistant (English): 95 Posts

Eligibility criteria for Southern Railway Executive Assistant Posts:

Candidates applying should have BCA or B.Sc Computer Science or IT Degree in any Microsoft Office Specialist Certification in MS Office 2010 or latest version.

Age criteria for Southern Railway Executive Assistant Posts:

18 – 28 years

Selection Process for Southern Railway Executive Assistant Posts:

The selection for interested and eligible aspirants will be made on the basis of the written/online screening test. Each written/online screening test consists of 100 Objective Type Questions in English. The examiners also follow a negative marking for wrong answers criteria wherein 1 mark will be deducted for every 3 wrong answers. The duration of the Screening Test is one and a half hour i.e. 90 minutes.

Application fee for RRB Executive Assistant post:

UR/OBC category: Rs 500/-

SC/ST/PWD/Women/Economically Backward/Minority category: Rs 250/-

Note: Application process Southern Railway Executive Assistant Posts will end at around 05:00 pm on June 30, 2019.

