RRB Staff Nurse 2019: Railway Recruitment Board is likely to release RRB Staff Nurse 2019 result soon on the official site of RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Jammu and all other regional websites of RRBs. The examination of paramedical category posts was held on July 19, July 20 and July 21, 2019, in various centers across the state.

The answer key was released on August 5, and objection window was opened till August 8, 2019.

Candidates who are interested had to pay Rs 50 to raise each objection.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result after following these certain steps:

RRB Staff Nurse 2019: Steps to check Paramedical category results

Step 1: Go to the official website of regional RRBs- rrbchennai.gov.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in etc

Step 2: Click on the RRB Paramedical Category results link which is available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will be opened where the candidates will have to fill for teh required details. Click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Check the result and if needed, keep a hardcopy of the same for future need.

Candidates who would qualify the written examination will appear for the document verification process. there shall be negative marking for incorrect answers in CBTs. Also, the 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,937 posts were published by the RRBs under the paramedical categories.

Paramedical Staff recruitment is available for the posts like dietician, staff nurse, dental hygienist, physiotherapist, pharmacist, lab assistant, health inspector, etc.

These posts are available for only Level 4 till Level 7 with apay scale of upto Rs 44,900. Candidates can check for more related information from the official site of RRB.

