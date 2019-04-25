RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 Revised Result 2019: After receiving certain representations from the candidates regarding the normalisation, answer keys and evaluation of actual score, the Railway Recruitment Board decided to cancel the RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 Results 2019. The Board will now release the RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 Revised Result 2019 and RRB ALP Aptitude Test Date 2019 soon on the official website of RRB.

The Railway Recruitment Board has decided to revise the result and final answer keys in order to stay away from any kind of confusion. On April 5, 2019, the RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 Result with provisional list was released by the Railway Recruitment Board. The revised results and final keys of RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 will be will be announced soon by the Board. The list of names of candidates shortlisted will be released on the official website of RRBs.

Steps to download RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 Revised Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Railways i.e.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 Revised Result 2018-19.

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on the submit button.

Step 4: The result will appear on your screens.

Step 5: Candidates can then download and take a printout of their RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 Revised Results 2019 it for future reference.

Candidates note, the RRB ALP Aptitude Test 2019 will be a computer-based Aptitude Test. Each aspirant will have to score a minimum of 42 in each test of the test battery. A test battery will comprise of 5 tests which will decide candidate’s ability to qualify for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot.

Note: There will be no relaxation and negative marking in RRB ALP Aptitude Test 2019.

