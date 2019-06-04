RRB ALP CBT 3 Result 2019 announced: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced RRB ALP CBT 3 Result 2019 @ rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB ALP CBT 3 was held from May 10 to 21, 2019, and now RRB ALP CBT 3 Result 2019 is available on RRB's official website. The list of selected candidates for RRB Loco pilot will be available on the official website soon.

RRB ALP CBT 3 Result 2019 @ rrbcdg.gov.in : The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced RRB ALP CBT 3 Result 2019 on Tuesday, i.e. June 4, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the RRB ALP CBT 3 can check and download their RRB ALP CBT 3 Result 2019 on RRB’s official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in . The RRB had conducted RRB ALP CBT 3 examination from May 10 to 21 2019 at various exam centres across the country. For the candidates, the Indian Railways has activated the RRB ALP CBAT 2019 scorecard link of its official website and regional websites. The aspirants who are seeking a job in the Indian Railways are advised to check their result only on the official sites by logging in by their registration number and date of birth.

RRB is expected to release the zone-wise list of selected candidates for Indian Railways Document Verification for Assistant Loco Pilot or RRB Loco Pilot Document Verification round. According to the reports, the RRB will share the direct link for the candidates to view the shortlist status for RRB Loco Pilot DV round.

According to the notice published by RRB, Bhopal, the candidates need to score minimum T-Score of 42 in each Test Battery to qualify CBAT.

How to check and download the RRB ALP CBT 3 Result 2019 and list of candidates shortlisted for the Document Verification for Assistant Loco Pilot:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) @ rrbcdg.gov.in or the regional website of the RRB.

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the direct link which reads RRB ALP CBT 3 Result 2019 or RRB Loco Pilot Document Verification shot list of candidates.

Step 3: Login by entering credentials like name, registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Check and download your RRB result 2019.

