RRC/ECR Recruitment 2018: Railway recruitment cell and East Central Railway have invited the applications for apprenticeship training to fill 2,234 vacancies. The Board wants to recruit the candidates in designated trades like fitter, carpenter, painter, wireman, welder, mechanic diesel, etc. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the position. They will be posted at Danapur, Dhanbad, Mughalsarai, Samastipur, and Harnaut divisions under the East Central Railway.

Eligibility Criteria

As per the eligibility guidelines, the candidates who have cleared class 10 with at least 50% marks and have ITI qualification for the position. They will be selected on the basis of the average marks obtained in both the exams. The last date for submission of application is January 10. The candidate who have completed 15 years of age and 24 years of age as on December 11, 2018.

Here is the important note from the Chairman, RRC, East Central Railway, he said that the candidates should note and take cognizance of the fact that the recruitment notification is a centralised notification for engagement of Act Apprentice under the Apprentices Act 1961 for East Central Railway’s Divisions/Units.

Railway Recruitment Cell, East Central Railway (RRC/ECR) has been nominated as a nodal agency for obtaining online applications from the candidates and preparation of their merit list.

The candidate should have obtained the National Trade Certificate in the designated trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/ State Council for Vocational Training. The application fees for the recruitment is Rs. 100.

