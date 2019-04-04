RRC Group D 103769 level 1 vacancies 2019: An advertisement regarding the recruitment of Group D 1,03,769 level 1 posts under Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) CEN No. 01/2019 across various Railway Recruitment zones have been released by the Railway Recruitment Cell.

RRC Group D 103769 level 1 vacancies 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell has released an advertisement to recruit Group D 1,03,769 level 1 posts under Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) CEN No. 01/2019 across various Railway Recruitment zones. The application process for level 1 vacancies began from 12 March 2019, on the official website of concerned RRC’s. The interested candidates can begin the online application till 12 April 2019 through the link below. The eligible candidates are required to submit the applications for RRC Group D latest by 23 April 2019. The interested candidates can pay through SBI Challan or post office latest by 18 April upto 1 PM.

Posts such as Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in Electrical, Mechanical, and S&T Departments and Assistant Pointsman, etc. are vacant.

Candidates seeking to apply for RRC level 1 posts should be a class 10th pass out with ITI or hold NAT (National Apprentice Certificate) Certificate Accredited by NCVT (National Counseling for Vocational Certificate). The age should fall into the bracket of 18 years to 33 years.

Notification Details for RRC Group D Level 1 Recruitment 2019

Notification Number – RRC – 01/2019

Important Dates for RRC Group D Level 1 Recruitment 2019

Commencement of online application – 12 March 2019 from 05:00 PM

Last date of application – 12 April 2019 till 11:59 PM

Closing date and time for payment of application fee through

Online (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI) – 23 April 2019

Close date and time for payment of application fee through

SBI challan and post-office challan – 18 April 2019

Final submission of applications – 26 April 2019

RRC Group D Level 1 Computer Based Test (CBT) Date – September-October 2019

RRC Level 1 Salary Details:

The selected candidates for RRC Group D posts will be hired at the level 1 of 7th pay commission pay matrix. They ill be paid Rs 18,000 on a monthly basis.

Educational Qualification and Experience:

The candidates should be a pass out of 10th pass (OR) ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT (or) equivalent (OR) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC). These universities should be deemed by NCVT.

