RRC Group D Level 1 Recruitment 2019: Applications has been invited for the recruitment of Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in Electrical, Mechanical, and S and T Departments and Assistant Pointsman, etc.across various Railway Recruitment Zones. Check the zone wise application link below.

RRC Group D 103769 Level 1 Vacancies 2019: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited application for the recruitment of 103769 Level 1 posts across various Railway Recruitment Zones. Eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before April 12, 2019, through the official website- rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates are advised to submit the RRC Group D online application fee before April 23, 2019. Candidates keen to apply for RRC Level 1 posts should be 10th class passed with ITI or hold NAT (National Apprentice Certificate) Certificate Accredited by NCVT (National Counseling for Vocational Certificate).

RRC Group D 103769 Level 1 Vacancies 2019: Important dates

• March 12, 2019, from 05:00 PM – Starting Date of Application

• April 12, 2019, till 11:59 PM – Last Date of Application

• April 23, 2019 – Closing Date & Time for Payment of Application Fee through Online (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI)

• April 18, 2019 – Closing Date & Time for Payment of Application Fee through SBI Challan and Post Office Challan

• April 26, 2019 – Final submission of Applications

• September-October 2019 – RRC Group D Level 1 Computer Based Test (CBT) Date

RRC Group D Level 1 Vacancies 2019 details:

• Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)

• Assistant Works (Workshop)

• Hospital Assistant

• Track Maintainer Grade IV

• Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical)

• Assistant Operations (Electrical)

• Assistant Pointsman

• Assistant Signal & Telecom

• Assistant Track Machine

• Assistant TL & AC

• Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)

• Assistant TRD

• Assistant Works

• Assistant (WORKSHOP)

• Assistant Bridge

• Assistant C&W

• Assistant Depot (Stores)

RRC Group D 103769 Level 1 Vacancies 2019: Salary details

• Under level 1 of 7th pay commission pay matrix, selected candidates will be paid Rs 18,000 on a monthly basis.

RRC Group D 103769 Level 1 Vacancies 2019: Age Limit(Maximum-Minimum):

• 18-33 Years

RRC Group D 103769 Level 1 Vacancies 2019: Application Procedure:

The entire selection process for the posts will be done on the basis of Online Examination (Computer Based Test) followed by Physical Efficiency Test and Document Verification but before that, they need to download the e-call letter from the websites of RRBs/RRCs. The information about the e-call letter download shall be communicated through the websites as well as personal email communication to the candidates.

Application link Zone wise and number of Vacancies:

• nr.indianrailways.gov.in – Northern Railway, DMW and RCF (13,153) vacancies

• ncr.indianrailways.gov.in – North Central Railway and DLW (4,730) vacancies

• nwr.indianrailways.gov.in – North Western Railway (5,249)

• ner.indianrailways.gov.in – North Eastern Railway, MCF and RDSO (4002) vacancies

• nfr.indianrailways.gov.in – North Frontier Railway (2,894) vacancies

• cr.indianrailways.gov.in – Central Railway (9,345) vacancies

• er.indianrailways.gov.in – Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro (10,873) vacancies

• rrbbbs.gov.in – Eastern Coast Railway (2,555) vacancies

• rrbbilaspur.gov.in – East Central Railway (3,563) vacancies

• ser.indianrailways.gov.in – South Eastern Railway (4,914) vacancies

• www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in – South Central Railway (9,328) vacancies

• sr.indianrailways.gov.in – Southern Railway and ICF (9,579) vacancies

• wcr.indianrailways.gov.in – West Central Railway (4019) vacancies

• wr.indianrailways.gov.in – Western Railway (10734) vacancies

• swr.indianrailways.gov.in – South Western Railway and RWF (7,167) vacancies

Application fee:

• General/OBC candidates application fee Rs 500/- (Refundable Fee On appearing in CBT-1: 400/-)

• SC/ST/Female/PWD/Ex-Serviceman/PwBDs, Minorities, Transgender, Economically Backward Classes (EBC) application fee candidates Rs 250/- (Refundable Fee On appearing in CBT-1: 250/-)

