RRC Group D application status 2019 released: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of (Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has released the notification for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units in Indian Railways. The notification has been released or RRC CEN 01/2019 notification.

All those candidates those who have applied for the job can check their application status from the official site of RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Chennai, RRB Allahabad, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bhopal, RRB Mumbai, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Ranchi, RRB Ajmer, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Bangalore, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Patna, RRB Chandigarh and RRB Secunderabad respectively.

The RRB has now activated the application status for the candidates to check their application status online on the official website. Candidates can check their application link from July 25, 2019, till July 31, 2019.

RRC Group D application status 2019 released: Steps to check application status

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Railways at indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for recruitment.

Step 3: Tap on the link of the regional website of the region from where you applied

Step 4: Candidates are required to click on the link to check application status under CEN No. RRC-01/2019

Step 5: Select your respective region.

Step 6: Enter your registration number and date of birth and click on the login.

Step 7: Your application status will be displayed on the screen.

