RRC Group D recruitment 2019-21: The online registration process for the Railway recruitment cell (RRC) Group D posts is in its process. As per the updates of RRC, the first examination is likely to be conducted from September to October 2019. While the dates for the first computer-based test (CBT) will be announced soon after the completion of the application process. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to visit the official website to apply till April 12, 2019.

Through this recruitment drive, the Railway Cell will fill a total of 1,03,769 vacant posts. With this recruitment drive, the Indian Railways will fill various posts such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Mechanical and S&T departments), Assistant Pointsman, Level-I posts in other departments. While the candidates can pay the online application fee till April 23, 2019.

Railways RRC Group D: Exam Pattern

There will be an objective type question on Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, General Awareness on current affairs.

The duration of the examination will be 90 minutes. Here is the important note for the candidates, they should thoroughly prepared for the examination as there will be a negative marking in the CBT. 1/3 marks allotted for each question will be deducted for each wrong

Besides, RRC Group D Level 1, the RRB NTPC and other railway examination will also be conducted. The Indian Railways Is giving a golden opportunity to all the Railways aspirants to achieve their dream of getting associated with the Government Sector (Indian Railways) in India.

RRC Recruitment Group D Level I: Fee Details

For GEN/OBC- Rs 500 is required to be payable at the time of registration. Out of this, an amount of Rs 400 will be refunded after deducting bank charges, on appearing in 1st Stage CBT. Rs. 500/-

For SC/ST/PWD/Women/Ex Sm/Transgender/Minorities/Economically Backward

The candidates are required to pay the application Rs 250. It shall be refunded after deducting the bank charges as applicable on appearing in 1st stage CBT.

The job location for Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman, Level-I posts

is across India.

Examination pattern

The candidates will appear for Computer Based Test (CBT). The administration have the right to conduct the CBT in either single or multi-stage mode. The candidates who will qualify the examination will have to undergo a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination.

