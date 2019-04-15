Railway (RRC) Group D Recruitment 2019: Railway (RRC) Group D Recruitment 2019 for 103769 Level 1 vacancies is already going on as the online registration is continued. The registration by online mode has been closed on April 12, 2019, only and the final submission of applications will stop on April 26, 2019. The candidates who want to crack the examination should keep a regular eye on the official website of Railways.

Railways are inviting applicants to fill the vacancies for 103769 Level 1 Positions which come under the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) CEN No. 01/2019. The application process started on March 12, 2019. Candidates who are willing to work with the Railways in future should register themselves on the official website as soon as possible. The candidates should also remember that the final date for submission of application fee is April 23, 2019. People are free to make payments through any means including SBI Challan or Post Office is 18 April up to 1 PM.

People who have always dreamt of working in collaboration with Indian Railways should not miss this opportunity by any means. The board has announced vacancies over 1 lakh for different positions including Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in Electrical, Mechanical, and S&T Departments and Assistant Pointsman, etc.

The eligibility criteria for the candidates who wish to apply is that they should at least hold a certificate of passing Class 10th clearly with ITI or have bagged a NAT (National Apprentice Certificate) Certificate Accredited by NCVT (National Counseling for Vocational Certificate). Age bracket for applicants is between 18 years to 33 years.

Here are some of the most important dates for the applicants of Railway Group D Recruitment 2019!

1. Date of starting the Application procedure – 12 March 2019 from 05:00 PM

2. Date of end of Application procedure- 12 April 2019 till 11:59 PM

3. Time and last date of Payment of Application Fee through Online (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI) – 23 April 2019

4. Time and last date of Payment of Application Fee through SBI Challan and Post Office Challan – 18 April 2019

5. Last and final date of registration – 26 April 2019

6. Date of RRC Group D Level 1 Computer Based Test (CBT) Date – September-October 2019

To save you from the chaos, we have mentioned below the positions for which Railway Group D Recruitment 2019 has announced vacancies.

1. Assistant Operations (Electrical)

2. Assistant Depot (Stores)

3. Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)

4. Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical)

5. Assistant Bridge

6. Assistant (WORKSHOP)

7. Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)

8. Assistant TL & AC

9. Assistant Pointsman

10. Assistant Track Machine

11. Assistant Signal & Telecom

12. Track Maintainer Grade IV

13. Assistant Works (Workshop)

14. Hospital Assistant

15. Assistant TRD

16. Assistant Works

