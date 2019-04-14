RRC Group D Recruitment: The Central Railway listing of the selected candidates for the document verification under RRB Group D camp has been released by the Railway Recruitment Cell on the official website. The document verification round has been begun by the Railway Recruitment Board for the qualifiers of the RRB Group D PET test. RRC is conducting the examination to hire the candidates for RRB Group D posts.

RRC Group D Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Cell has released the Central Railway listing of the selected candidates for the document verification under RRB Group D camp. A total 4,663 candidates have been selected for the document verification. In order to avoid the shortfall in the final panel due to absenteeism, rejection or debarment, five percent candidates are being called over, above the actual number of the notified vacancies. Therefore, it is important for the candidates to note that merely being called for document verification and medical examination does not qualify them to get appointed in Railways. The document verification will begin from April 23, 2019 at Railway Recruitment Cell, Cheif Project Manager (conversion) office Building, P.D’ Mello Road, Wadibunder, Mumbai-400100.

Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has begun the process for the document verification round for the candidates who had qualified the RRB Group D PET test. Railways Recruitment Cell (RRC) conducting the examination to hire the candidates for RRB Group D posts. The RRC has shared the hall tickets for the RRB Group D posts on the RRB’s official regional website. The interested candidates are requested to download the admit cards from the official website.

The qualifiers of the computer-based tests (CBT) 1 and 2 will be eligible for the RRB group D documents verification round. The result of the physical efficiency test (PET) is also available on the RRB’s website.

The Railway Recruitment Board has extended the registration date for Ministerial & Isolated categories like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator Hindi etc. Interested candidates are requested to apply for RRB MI 2019 to fill a total of 1,665 vacancies till April 22, 2019. They can apply through the official websites of the respective Railway zone.

