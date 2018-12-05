RRC Jaipur Recruitment 2018: Railway Recruitment Cell (Jaipur) has invited the applications for the recruitment of the candidates for the posts of 2,090 apprentice in North Western Railway on the official website rrcjaipur.in. The eligibility of the candidates should be a pass-out of the Class 10 examination or equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks

RRC Jaipur Recruitment 2018: Railway Recruitment Cell (Jaipur) has begun the application process for the recruitment of the candidates for the posts of 2,090 apprentice in North Western Railway. The notification was released on the official website rrcjaipur.in. The last date for the candidates to apply is December 30, 2018 through the official website. The eligibility for the job of the candidates should be a pass-out of the Class 10 examination or equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks. The minimum age of the candidates should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

Following are the details for the vacancies. RRB recruitment 2018

Total posts: 2,090

Name of the posts: Apprentice

Eligibility Criteria of the candidates:

The candidates should have an ITI certificate in the related trade. The upper qualification limit for the training is class 12.

Age limit: The age should be above 15 years of age. The upper age limits for the apprentice posts is 24.

Application process: The candidates will apply through the official website of RRC Jaipur, rrcjaipur.in on or before December 30, 2018. The duration of the training is one year. However, the last date to apply for the North Central Railway apprenticeship training programme 2018 is December 30, 2018.

For more further details, the interested candidates are requested to visit the official website – rrcjaipur.in.

About RRB Jaipur

The Railway Recruitment Cell is entrusted with the responsibility to make recruitment to all erstwhile group “D” posts in GP Rs 1800 P.B- I including recruitment under physically handicapped quota through open market recruitment. It also processes recruitment through sports quota, scouts & Guides Quota, and Cultural Quota, besides conducting General Departmental competitive Exams.

To fill identified Group “C” posts from internal Candidates (Railway Exam) RRC has been recently entrusted to process the applications for selecting candidate against Altos for Act Apprenticeship training.

Source: Railway Recruitment Cell Jaipur, North Western Railway

