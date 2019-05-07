RRC Recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Cell shares notification for station master, gateman and other Indian Railway jobs @ rrcnr.org. The notification is for 678 Indian Railway jobs 2019 and the candidates can apply before May 9, 2019, through Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) official website @ rrcnr.org.

RRC Recruitment 2019, Indian Railway jobs 2019 @ rrcnr.org: The Railway Recruitment Cell has released a notification for Indian railway jobs 2019 in the Northern Railways. The latest RRC notification is to recruit candidates for the position of Station Master, Pointsman A & B, Guard, Inspector, Gateman and Ministerial Cadre posts. The candidates who are seeking a job in the Indian Railways can apply online through RRC’s official website @ www.rrcnr.org. The notification says that the candidates can apply online before May 9, 2019, for 678 Indian Railway jobs 2019.

The RRC will Re-engage the Retired Railway Employees in Exigencies of Services for 61 station master jobs, 288 pointsmen, 238 guards, 5 inspector, 82 gateman and 4 Ministerial Cadre posts. The applicants applying for the above mentioned posts should not exceed 64 years of age.

For detailed information, the candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell or they can follow the NewsX.com for other Indian Railway jobs 2019, Indian Railway admit card, RRC vacancies news stories.

Other India Railway Jobs

A few days ago, Indian Railways had released a notification on its website @ www.rrcb.gov.in for Indian Railway Recruitment 2019, 103000 Group D Posts.

According to the reports, the RRB has invited 35777 job applications for RRB NTPC vacancies, 103769 RRC Group D Recruitment and 13126 Junior Engineer post.

RRB is looking for candidates for the Junior Engineer, AE, Technician B, Scientist, Scientific Assistant, Ticket Collector & other posts for 120000+ vacancies.

How to apply for the Indian Railway jobs 2019

The candidates who are willing to work with the Ministry of Indian Railways can apply online through RRB, RRC’s official websites.

Step to apply for Indian Railway jobs:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)/ Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC)

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link with the job title.

Step 3: Click on it and a new window will appear.

Step 4: Follow the instructions given and register yourself

