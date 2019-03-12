RRC Recruitment 2019: 1 lakh Indian Railway jobs registration process: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited job applications for 1 lakh Indian Railway jobs 2019 and the process will start from today. For 1 Lakh RRB level 1 jobs, the application links will be activated at 5 pm today on regional websites of Indian Railways.

RRC Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited job applications for 1 lakh Indian Railway jobs 2019 and the process will start from today. The application process link for RRB jobs will be activated by 5 pm today on RRB’s regional websites only. The Railway recruitment notice CEN 01/ 2019 was published on February 23 for 1.3 lakh Indian Railway jobs. The notification reads that out of 1.3 lakh Indian Railway jobs 1 lakh vacancies are for RRB level-1 and 30,000 jobs are of paramedical staff, non-technical popular categories (NTPC), ministerial and isolated categories.

Earlier, the application process for RRB NTPC had started on March 1, for RRB paramedical staff started on March 4 and RRB ministerial and isolated categories applications were began on March 8.

For 1 Lakh RRB level 1 jobs, the application links will be activated at 5 pm today on regional websites of Indian Railways. The applicants who are applying for Indian Railway jobs 2019 have to pay the application fee Rs 500 for general candidates and Rs 250 for the reserved category candidates.

How to apply for the RRC RRB Jobs 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official regional website of RRB

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link under the latest update section that reads CEN 01/2019 application.

Step 3: Click on the application link.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials.

Step 5: Upload a photo with your signature on it.

Step 6: Click on Submit.

Step 7: Pay the application fee through online gateways

Step 8: Save and print the e- challan of your payment (Rs 250) and registration.

For other information, the candidates are advised to visit the official regional websites.

