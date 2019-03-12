RRC Recruitment Notification 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has released a notification for Group D recruitment 2019. The notification CEN No. 01/2019 has asked the online applicants to apply for 1,03,739 Level 1 posts. The candidates who are planning to work for the Indian Raliways can visit the official website of concerned RRCs.

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has released a notification for Group D recruitment 2019. The notification CEN No. 01/2019 has asked the online applicants to apply for 1,03,739 Level 1 posts. The candidates who are planning to work for the Indian Railways can visit the official website of concerned RRCs. The application process for RRC Level 1 will start from March 12, 2019, at 5:00 pm. The online registration process will end on April 12, 2019. The final submission of applications will take place on April 26, 2019, till 11:59 pm.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to take place in September-October 2019. The Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will be availed 10% reservation in the recruitment process.

Candidates who are planning to apply online can visit the official website @ http://www.rrcnr.org or the regional websites of RRC.

Here is the direct link to the Regional websites to apply for RRC

RRC Recruitment Notification 2019: Details of vacancies

RRC Recruitment Notification 2019: Application fee

The General and OBC candidates appearing for the 1st stage CBT are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee whereas Rs 400 is going to be refundable.

For SC/ST/PWD/Women/Ex-Sm/Transgender/Minorities/Economically Backward fee of Rs 250 shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing in 1st stage CBT.

