RRC, RRB Group D recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has made some modifications in the application procedure and physical efficiency test (PET) format for the ongoing recruitment process at various Group D level posts. According to the latest information, while entering their education qualification, the candidates might be asked to upload the ‘registration number’, but they are allowed to enter their roll number also, in case the registration number is not available in marksheet or certificates. The candidates are requested to bring the same document which has mentioned roll number/registration number in the form during document verification round.

The process has already been started and it is underway. The application process will be closed on April 12, 2019. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to submit the application until April 26. However, the candidates can pay the application fee till, April 23, 2019, according to the official notification. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,03,769 vacancies are to be filled.

In another update, according to RRB, the Physical Efficiency Test round will be conducted in two stages- weight test and running test. The interested candidates will be tested on their strength. They will carry the weight for a specified distance for a specified time. Only the successful candidates will be allowed for running test. This test will be conducted after a recovery gap.

Earlier, some candidates are requested to appear for both tests, but as per the new notification, if a candidate will fail in the first test, that is, weight carrying, he/she will be eliminated at the stage itself.

First-round Exam pattern

The weight carrying test involves lifting a sandbag (without any handle) from a bench/platform around waist height. They can carry it in whichever manner the candidates want to carry, above the ground till the destination point, without dropping the sandbag on the ground.

RRC group D recruitment: PET criteria

For males: The candidates are required to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance. The candidates should keep in mind that they have to run without putting the weight down. They have to cover a distance of 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

For females: The candidates are required to carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes. They are aslo required to run without putting the weight down. They will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

RRC, RRB group D recruitment 2019: Salary

As per the official notification, the selected candidates will be employed at the level 1as per the 7th pay commission pay matrix. Therefore, they will be paid Rs 18,000 as monthly salary in addition to their other allowances.

