RRC sports quota recruitment 2019: Application invited for 21 sportsperson posts, know steps to apply @ rrc-wr.com

The Western Railways’ Railways Recruitment Cell (RRC) is welcoming applications for a sportsperson. The application process has started and will end on September 9, 2019, at 11:00 PM. All the interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), rrc-wr.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 21 seats are to be filled. There is no reservation for the SC, ST and OBC category candidates for these jobs.

Eligibility for the Indian Railways RRC sports recruitment 2019:

Education: For the post of level 2 and level 3, candidates must have qualified class 12 and for the posts of level 4 and level 5, the candidates must have a graduation degree.

Age: The lower age limit for the job is 18 years and the upper age limit for the same is 25 years.

Vacancy details for the RRC sports quota recruitment 2019:

Level 2-3:

Athletics: 2 vacancies

Cricket: 1 vacancy

Wrestling: 2 vacancies

Kabaddi: 4 vacancies

Kho-Kho: 2 vacancies

Powerlifting: 2 vacancies

Waterpolo: 1 vacancy

Ball badminton: 2 vacancies

Level 4-5:

Athletics: 2 vacancies

Cricket: 1 vacancy

Wrestling: 2 vacancies

Selection process for RRC sports quota recruitment 2019:

All the candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of sports trial, achievement and qualification. All the candidates found fit in the trial will be called for the next round. After the execution of the trail, RRC will provide 60 marks for sports achievement.

Steps to apply for the RRC sports quota recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), rrc-wr.com.

Step 2: Tap the link saying click here to apply online present on the home page.

Step 3: Tap the link saying click here to register.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: Fill all the details in the mentioned fields and verify it thoroughly.

Step 6: Use the registration ID to log in.

Step 7: Fill the form and upload all the images.

Step 8: Make the payment.

