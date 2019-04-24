RRC Western Railway recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Western Railways sent notifications to the absentees for the document verification round. All the candidates who are left with the documentation process are requested to visit the official website of RRC Western Railways for further details and not that the new date to submit the documents is April 25 to April 27, 2019.

RRC Western Railway recruitment 2019: A notification inviting the absentees for the document verification round was sent by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railways. The documentation verification process which was earlier scheduled to take place on April 12, 2019, will now be conducted between April 25 to April 27, 2019. All the aspirants are requested to carry their Class 10 admit card, mark sheet and other important documents during the time of appearing in the board.

Important steps to note in order to download the RRC RRB group D Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRC Western Railways i.e. www.rrc-wr.com.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads, group D admit card.

Step 3: You will then be directed to a new link/tab.

Step 4: Login with the required details.

Step 5: Soon after submitting the details, you admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a print out of it for future reference.

Important RRB group D documents needed for the RRC Western Railway recruitment 2019 document verification:

Class 10

Class 12

NCVT/SCVT certificate

OBC-NCL certificate

Schedule cast (SC)/ Schedule Tribe (ST) certificate

Income certificate

Clear and readable photocopy of Aadhaar card

Non-creamy layer certificate

Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen

NOC from employer

Transgender certificate

Jammu and Kashmir certificate

Death certificate of spouse in case of window

Secure civil employment if ex-servicemen candidates

Important dates for the RRC Western Railway recruitment 2019 to note:

Document verification process: April 25, 2019

April 26, 2019

April 27, 2019

Note: Under any circumstances, if you do not have a valid admit card, you will not be allowed to appear for the examination. Each and every aspirant has to download the admit card and take a print out of it in order to bring it along to the examination centre.

Railway Recruitment Board, Western Railways on March 25, 2019, released the RRB PET results of Group D Physical Efficiency Examination on its official website i.e. www.rrc-wr.com. The first stage of Group D was the computer-based examination while in the second stage a physical fitness test was conducted for the candidates.

Steps to check the RRB Group D PET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRC i.e.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Results of Physical Efficiency Test for Level 1 posts against Notification No. 02/2018 for the year 2018-19.

Step 3: Enter your important Roll No. and Date of Birth.

Step 4: The RRB Group D PET Result 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Step Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App