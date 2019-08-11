RSMSSB agriculture supervisor recruitment 2018: The document verification list for the post of agriculture supervisor by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB). Interested candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB agriculture supervisor recruitment 2018: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification list for the recruitment examination for the post of agriculture supervisor. Candidates who wish to download the hall ticket from the official website, can do the same through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can check their names and schedule for the document verification through RSMSSB official website or through the pdf link are given below:

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from August 18 to 30. Through this recruitment examination, a total of 1832 posts are to be filled. Interested candidates will have to report at the State Institute of Agriculture Management (SIAM), Jaipur for document verification at 10 am.

RSMSSB agriculture supervisor recruitment 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says agriculture supervisor document verification link under latest news

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, check the roll number.

Date and time of the examination will be listed here. The number of candidates will be selected on the basis of 1.5 times the total vacancy. These are the candidates who will be selected from the question paper of 400 marks. Board conducted the RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Exam on March 03, 2019

Candidates whose roll number will be mentioned on the list should reach at the State Institute of Agriculture Management (SIAM) along with the required documents at 10:00 on the scheduled date.

The RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor cut off marks 2018 is important for the cut-off marks scoring in RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Exam 2018. RSSB Cut off marks play a major role in the examination. Based on the RSSB result will hire the talented aspirants for a certain positions.

Candidates need to go to the official website regularly to check further details. Moreover, the Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor cut off marks 2018 will be based on some factors that are decided by the officials of RSMSSB.

