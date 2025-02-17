RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2025 Out: 9.17 Lakh Candidates Qualify- Check Here For The Details

RSMSSB CET 12th Level Exam serves as a crucial recruitment test for various ministerial and clerical positions in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially announced the results for the CET 12th Level Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, or through the state’s single sign-on portal, sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The RSMSSB CET 12th Level Exam serves as a crucial recruitment test for various ministerial and clerical positions in Rajasthan. With thousands of aspirants vying for selection, the exam remains one of the most competitive in the state. According to the official statement, out of 15.4 lakh registered candidates, 9.17 lakh have successfully qualified.

Alok Raj, Chairman of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “In the CET Senior Secondary examination conducted in six shifts from October 22 to 24, 2024, 9.17 lakh candidates have qualified. Additionally, six questions have been deleted from the total of 900 questions. Many congratulations to all the successful candidates.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Steps To Check RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2025:

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official RSMSSB website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the “Results” section on the homepage. Locate and click on the link for RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2025. The result will be displayed in PDF format. Use the Ctrl+F shortcut to search for your roll number in the list. If your roll number is present, you have qualified for the next stage. Download the result and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Key Details On The RSMSSB CET Scorecard 2025:

The CET scorecard contains vital information that candidates must review carefully, including:

Name of the Examination

Candidate’s Roll Number

Name and Registration Number

Parent’s Name

Category

Date of Birth

Advertisement Number

Candidates are advised to verify all details on their scorecard. In case of any discrepancies, they should promptly contact the RSMSSB authorities for necessary corrections.

With the results now available, successful candidates will proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process. Further updates on cut-offs and selection criteria will be released in due course. Aspirants are encouraged to regularly check the official RSMSSB website for the latest notifications.

ALSO READ: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Declares FY25 Annual Salary Increases: Benefit to More than 6 Lakh Employees