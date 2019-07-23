The recruitment examination result for the post of Agriculture Supervisor, Women Supervisor and Lab Assistant has been declared by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). The candidates who are interested can check the result on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result was declared on Monday, July 22 on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment exam was held in February at several exam centres for filling 1200 vacant posts announced by RSMSSB.

The candidates who appeared for the RSMSSB recruitment exam for the post of Women Supervisor (Anganwadi Worker), Agriculture Supervisor and Lab Assistant are of required to visit the official website and check their results online. To check the result, candidates must find their roll numbers in the result list and if it’s not in the list then they have not qualified the exam. Interested Candidates can also download their result and keep a hard copy with them.

Steps to check the RSMSSB recruitment examination result:

Step 1: Go on to the official website of RSMSSB

Step 2: Click on the Latest News link on the home page

Step 3: The links of Result, Answer keys and cut-off marks will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Choose the relevant link and download the result

Step 5: Look for your roll number in the list

