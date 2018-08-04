The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services and Selection Board has released the Admit cards for LDC / Junior Assistant examination to be held this month. candidates appearing for the examination can now download the admission cards on the official website of the Board-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB LDC Admit Card 2018: The government of Rajasthan or Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services and Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Lower Division Clerk examination Admit Card for recruitment to the vacant LDC or Junior Assistant posts on its official website yesterday, i.e. on August 2, 2018, as per reports in a leading daily.

The candidates who had applied for the same can now login to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and download the RSMSSB LDC admits cards 2018. Candidates should note that they should download the LDC Admit cards as soon as possible as the link for downloading them may be removed.

The candidates can follow the steps given below for easily downloading the Rajasthan LDC examination 2018 Admit card. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services and Selection Board (RSMSSB) examination for Lower Division Clerk/ Junior Assistant is going to be conducted on August 12 and 19 in two different shifts- from 8 AM to 11 AM and 2 PM to 5 PM.

Candidates need to follow the steps given below for Application and Registration Process:

Log into the official website of the board rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, search for the ‘admit card’ link on the right and click on it Candidates will be directed to a different window Here enter the details such as your date of birth, application number etc and click on submit Your RSMSSB LDC 2018 Admit Card will appear on the screen of your computer Now, take a print out of the online application for future reference

To go to the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services and Selection Board (RSMSSB), click on the link given here:

Candidates should check their examination centre, name and roll number properly on the admit card and remember to reach the examination centres before the stipulated time of the examination.

