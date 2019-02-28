RSMSSB LDC Recruitment: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the result date of the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and junior assistant recruitment examination on the official wesbite, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. With this recruitment drive, the Board will fill a total of 11,255 posts.

RSMSSB LDC recruitment: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘LDC/junior assistant result’ under ‘announcements’ on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new Log-in page

Step 4: Use the registration number

Step 5: Result will be displayed

The candidates are requested to check the result for future use. The link will not be activated before March 15, 2019.

The examination was conducted last year in phase I of the selection process. The qualifiers of Phase I (except PwD candidates) will be called for Phase II of the selection process. Part II is the typing Test.

Candidates appeared in the examination is equal to three times the number of advertised vacancy for typing test. The candidates should score minimum 40% marks, in both papers of Phase I. The cut-off marks for the Phase II will be determined on the baisis of the number who scored than 40% in each paper and number of vacancies available.

