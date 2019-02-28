RSMSSB LDC Recruitment: The result date of the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and junior assistant recruitment examination has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)to fill a total of 11,255 on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The result will be declared on March 15, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result at the official website. The written examination was conducted in August-September 2018. According to the official notice, the process of evaluation for LDC/junior assistant recruitment exam is currently going-on. It will be continued irrespective of the general elections 2019.
RSMSSB LDC recruitment: How to download
Step 1: Go to the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘LDC/junior assistant result’ under ‘announcements’ on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new Log-in page
Step 4: Use the registration number
Step 5: Result will be displayed
The candidates are requested to check the result for future use. The link will not be activated before March 15, 2019.
The examination was conducted last year in phase I of the selection process. The qualifiers of Phase I (except PwD candidates) will be called for Phase II of the selection process. Part II is the typing Test.
Candidates appeared in the examination is equal to three times the number of advertised vacancy for typing test. The candidates should score minimum 40% marks, in both papers of Phase I. The cut-off marks for the Phase II will be determined on the baisis of the number who scored than 40% in each paper and number of vacancies available.
