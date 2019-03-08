RSMSSB LDC results 2018-19 released: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the Lower Division Clerk (RSMSSB LDC) result and RSMSSB Junior Assistant result. Those who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website of RSMSSB i.e. @ rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB LDC results 2018-19 released: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the Lower Division Clerk (RSMSSB LDC) result and RSMSSB Junior Assistant result. Those who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website of RSMSSB i.e. @ rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The written examination was conducted in the month of August-September 2018 and was completed in four stages. A total of 11,255 vacancies will be filled with the examination.

The board has uploaded the merit list on the official website. The candidates can visit the official website and can check their respective roll numbers. The board had earlier announced that it would be declaring the result on March 15, 2019.

RSMSSB LDC result 2019: Steps to Check

Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the box that reads results which will redirect you to a new page

Now, click on the link ‘LDC/junior assistant result’

This will redirect you to a new page where you can see the merit list

Lookup for your roll number or registration number

Students are advised to take a print out of the result for future reference

The students who have been selected in Phase I of the examination will be called for Phase II, which is a Typing Test. Three times the number of advertised vacancy candidates have been called for Typing Test. Candidates will be tested for their speed and accuracy in the typing test.

