RSMSSB NTT Result 2019 declared @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the RSMSSB NTT result on the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates those who had appeared ion the exam can check the result from the official website.

RSMSSB NTT was conducted on February 24, 2019, by the RSMSSB for the recruitment for the post of pre-primary education teacher. A total of 1350 posts were notified through this recruitment drive.

Before the declaration of the result, the Board had released the provisional answer key and master question paper in March. RSMSSB conducted the NTT Exam 2018 on February 24, 2019.

Candidates those who had successfully cleared the exam will now have to appear for document verification. Also, the cut off list has been released on the official website. Candidates must note that the cut off for the general category and that of reserved category candidates and general female category is different.

The results have been provided as roll numbers of the candidates, hence the RSMSSB aspirants must note that roll numbers in order to check the results.

Steps to check RSMSSB NTT Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link ‘results’

Step 3: After that candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the result and cut off marks 2018

Step 5: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

