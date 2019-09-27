RSMSSB PTI final result 2018: The RSMSSB PTI final result 2018 and cut off marks have been released on the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the PTI Grade 3rd Result 2019 and PTI Grade 3rd Cut Off 2019 in this article below.

RSMSSB PTI final result 2018: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final and revised result of PTI (Physical Training Instructor) Grade III posts examination on its official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the reports, the online application process for the PTI posts was notified through the official website on May 4, 2019. There are 4500 vacancies against the posts which will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The authority had conducted the examination for PTI Recruitment 2018 on September 30, 2019, and the results for the same was announced in the month of January this year.

RSMSSB PTI final result 2018: How to check?

Visit the official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, under the News & Notifications option click on the link that reads, “PTI 2018: Finally Selected Candidates PTI Grade 3rd and Cut of Marks”

On clicking, a Download option will pop up

Click on the Download button

On clicking, a PDF page will be displayed on the computer screen

The roll numbers of selected candidates will be available on the pdf

Take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Candidates can also check the cut off marks of RSMSSB PTI Result 2018:

Here’s the direct link to download the Result: http://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/PTI_Result_26092019.pdf

RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2018: Important Dates

Online application opening date: May 4, 2018

Closure of the online application process: June 4, 2018

RSMSSB PTI Online Exam Date: September 30, 2018

PTI Final Result 2018, cut off marks release date: September 26, 2019

Candidates can also check PTI 2018 Information Regarding Provisional and Disqualified Candidates by clicking on this link: http://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/page?menuName=ApBuI6wdvnNKC6MoOgFsfXwFRsE7cKLr

For more information regarding the examination, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of RSMSSB.

