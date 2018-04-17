The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Boards (RSMSSB) has invited application for Lower Division Clerks in various departments. There board is going to hire 11255 people to fill up the LDC posts in departments such as Governance Secretariat, Rajasthan Public Service Commission and Subordinate department of the state.

Also, the name of the posts and the vacant number of positions available are Governance Secretariat- 329 Posts, Rajasthan Public Service Commission- 09 Posts, Subordinate department of the state- 10917 Posts. Meanwhile, to be eligible for the posts, the educational qualification of a candidate should be minimum 12th pass or Diploma from a recognised University or Institute. The total number of vacant positions 11255. Candidates applying for the position has to pay an amount along with the application form. There will be a written test for the vacancies available.

Application Fee: Rs.450 (Gen/OBC) | Rs.350 (OBC NCL) | Rs.250 (SC/ST)

Meanwhile, to apply for the positions, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the link “Full Advertisement For Direct Recruitment Of Clerk Grade-II/ Junior Assistant Exam 2018” Now click “Apply Online” If you are a new user first register yourself and complete the Registration process. Fill all the required details. Preview the application form and go through the details entered carefully before submitting the form Pay application fee Online & then Submit the Form. Now, take a print out of the Online application and keep it for future references.

Selection Procedure: Candidates will be shortlisted on basis of Written Examination after which the candidates will have to go through a Typing Speed test.

Important Dates:

Notification Release Date- April 16, 2018

Application Process Start Date- May 10, 2018

Application Form Last Date- June 8, 2018

