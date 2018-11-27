RSMSSB Recruitment Exam 2018: The Answer keys of LSA, PTI and Tax Assistant recruitment examination has been released on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Servcices Selection Board (RSMSSB). Candidates can now download the same form the website - http://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Recruitment Exam 2018: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board or RSMSSB has published the Answer Keys of Live Stock Assistant (LSA), Physical Training Instructor (PTI) and tax Assistant (TA) recruitment examination 2018 on its official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination this year are advised to check the Answer Keys and tally their respective answers by visiting the official website and downloading the Answer keys. The Answer keys are now available at – http://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to reports in a leading daily, the candidates can also raise objections against any false or incorrect answer through the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board. However, the Board is yet to publish an official statement regarding the same on its official website.

How to download the Answer Keys of Live Stock Assistant (LSA), Physical Training Instructor (PTI) and tax Assistant (TA) recruitment exam 2018?

Log in to the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Servcies Selection Board – http://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Under the Latest News option, click on the relevant link Click on either of the following links Download the page and check the answer keys Take a print out of the same if necessary

Direct link to download the Answer Keys are given below:

