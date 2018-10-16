RSOS 10th, 12th Admit Card 2018: The Rajasthan State Open School, Jaipur has published the Admit Cards for both Class 10 and Class 12 Examination 2018. Candidates can now download the same with the help of the steps given below.

RSOS 10th, 12th Admit Card 2018: The Admit Cards for the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 examination has been released by the Rajasthan State Open School, Jaipur on its official website. Students of both the classes can now download the admit cards by logging into – rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. The Board will be conducting the Class 10 or Matriculation examination from October 22, 2018 to November 28, 2018. While the Class 12 or Intermediate examinations will be held from October 22 and will go on till December 3, 2018.

How to download the Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th Admit Card 2018?

Log in to the official website of Rajasthan State Open School, Jaipur (RSOS) – rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in Search for the link that reads, “RSOS 10th Admit Card 2018” or “RSOS 12th Admit Card 2018” on the homepage Click on the link relevant to you Candidates will be directed to a different window Now, enter your registration number and submit The Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out for future reference

To go to the official website of the Rajasthan State Open School directly and download the Admit Card, click on this link: http://rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More