RSOS 10th and 12th class result 2018: The class 10 exams were conducted from October 22 to November 28, 2018, this year. For class 12, the Rajasthan Open School held the exams from October 22 to December 03, 2018. According to the reports, the result was announced at the auditorium of the education administrative office.

RSOS 10th and 12th class result 2018: Rajasthan State Open School recently on January 2, 2019, announced the RSOS 10th and 12th class result for October/November exams. The applicants who had appeared for the examination can check the results on the official site of the Rajasthan State Open School board @ rsos.rajasthan.gov.in. The students can check their mark sheets for the RSOS exam Result 2018 at the official website.

The process through which the students can check their results:

Step 1: Check the official website of the board i.e. rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, the link to search for the result is available

Step 3: Click on the link and it will redirect the applicants to a new page

Step 4: On the new page, fill the required details

Step 5: RSOS 10th and 12th class result for the month of October 2018 is now available in the pdf format

Step 6: The candidates are advised to take the printout of it for the future references

