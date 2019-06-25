RSOS 10th Result 2019 released @ rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in: The Rajasthan State Open School has declared the result of Secondary Class students on its official website, i.e rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates those who have appeared in the exam can check their result

RSOS 10th Result 2019 declared @ rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in: The Rajasthan State Open School has declared the result of the Class 10th result on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, on its official website, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result has been declared on the official website of the RSOS at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. From so many days the students have been waiting for the result and finally, the RSOS board had declared the RSOS Results 2019 for Secondary Class students. Candidates can who appeared for the exam visit the official website of the RSOS and can avail their result.

RSOS 10th Result 2019 declared: Steps to check Rajasthan SOS 10th 2019 scores

In order to check the Rajasthan RSOS 10th Result 2019, all the candidates need to follow the following steps:

Step 1: Login the official website of the Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS): rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: After this, on the homepage, click on the tab which says, Rajasthan RSOS 10th result 2019

Step 3: Now the candidates will be re-directed to a new log-in page, enter your roll number carefully

Step 4: Click submit and your Rajasthan RSOS 10th result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Earlier, RSOS has declared the class 12 result. The overall pass percentage was 34.85 per cent, with an increase of 1.17 per cent from last year’s pass percentage. However, last year Rajasthan Open school had declared the class 10 and class 12 results on the same date.

The Rajasthan State Open School Board or RSOS was established in the year 2005. The aim of the board was to provide education to the private candidates at secondary and senior secondary levels.

