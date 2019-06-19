RSOS 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan State Open School Jaipur 10th Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will not declare the results of class 10 or matric examinations this week due to the transfer of the senior officials. The results of RSOS Class 10 examination is likely to be released on Monday, June 24, 2019, reports said. The students, who had appeared in the Rajasthan State Open School Class 10th examination, can check the results through the board’s official websites – rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, the Rajasthan RSOS 10th Result 2019 results will also be available on rajasthan.result91.com, eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in and indiaresult.com.

The Rajasthan State Open School had conducted the exams in May this year. In 2018, the Rajasthan Open School had announced the class 10 and class 12 results on the same date.

The RSOS also provides the facility to apply for re-evaluation and re-totalling. To apply for re-evaluation and re-totalling of their papers, candidates have to fill the application form available at the official website and submit along with an application fee of Rs 200 for each subject.

RSOS 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan State Open School Jaipur 10th Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “download result link”

Step 3: Enter Registration Number, Roll number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Results will appear on your computer screen

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference

