RSOS 10th Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School or RSOS is likely to release the Class 10 examination results tomorrow on the official website - rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can check the steps to download the same in this article below.

RSOS 10th Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) is likely going to declare the Class 10th examination results conducted for the 2018-19 session tomorrow, June 17, 2019. The results will be available on the official website of the Board – i.e. http://rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in/. All the students who are eagerly waiting for the results are advised to keep an eye on the official website tomorrow to access their 10th result. Students must note that they need to keep their admit card roll number handy to check their results on the website.

How to check the RSOS 10th Result 2019?

Students need to visit the official website – http://rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in/

On the homepage, search for the relevant result link and click on it

On clicking, the students will be taken to a new window

Here, fill in the login details and submit

A new page will open

Here, enter the roll number on the provided space and click on submit

The Class 10th Result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the result and take a print out for reference if necessary

Click on this direct link to download the RSOS 10th Result 2019

Moreover, students must note that if they are not satisfied with their result and total marks, they can apply for re-totalling of the answer sheets. The application forms for re-totalling of answer sheets will be available on the official website. Students will have to pay an application fee for re-totalling of the answer sheets along with the filled up application form. The results of re-totalling will be released in July.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App