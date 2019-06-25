Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will announce its Class 10th results today. Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website of RSOS @ rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

RSOS Class 10th Results: The results for RSOS Class 10th examinations conducted in the month of March-April will be declared today. Candidates can visit the official website of RSOS to check their results.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by following these steps.

Step 1 – The candidate has to visit the official website of results @ rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2 – On the homepage, there will be a link of RSOS Class 10th result 2019. The candidate has to click on that link

Step 3 – The link will direct the user to another page. Enter the registration details and roll number asked for in the tab.

Step 4 – The candidate then needs to click on the submit button.

Step 5 – The final result will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded for future references.

Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) Class 10th and Class 12th examinations are conducted twice a year. The board was established in the year 2005 with the aim of providing education to students at the secondary and senior secondary level.

Students who have appeared for RSOS Class 10th exams can also go for re-totalling and re-evaluation process in case of any doubt and discrepancy. For the process, the candidate needs to visit and apply from the official website of the board. A fee of Rs. 200/- will be charged for each subject for applying for the re-evaluation process.

