RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has dismissed the reports that Class 10th results will be announced this week. The officials have said that the matriculation results are likely to be announced on May 24, next week. The RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019 will be declared on the official website at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can subscribe Newx.com and stay updated.

RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will not be announcing the Class 10th result this week. The matric results are delayed due to the transfer of officials in the RSOS, reports said. Earlier, the reports had suggested that RSOS will declare the Class 10th results on June 17, 2019. Now, the RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019 is highly likely to be declared on June 24, 2019.

The RSOS will make results available on the official website at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. For the convenience of students, the matric result will be also made available on websites such as eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com and indiaresult.com. Students have been advised to keep an eye on the websites mentioned above and do not believe in rumors.

Check steps to download RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019:

Visit the official website at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the download result link. Enter your credentials. RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

The RSOS will allow the students who are not satisfied with their marks to apply for re-evaluation and re-totaling process. Once the results are announced, the RSOS will make forms available on the official website through which dissatisfied students can apply. They need to pay a prescribed fee for the same. The result for the same will be announced in July, next month.

About RSOS:

The Rajasthan Board was established in 2005 as an autonomous organization under the Rajasthan Institute Registration Act 1958.

