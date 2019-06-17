RSOS Rajasthan class 10 Result 2019: The class 10th or matric results has been declared by the Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) today at its official website, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates can know their results through the official website, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in. Earlier, the RSOS class 12 result was declared. The overall pass percentage touched 34.85 per cent.

RSOS Rajasthan class 10 Result 2019 @ rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) is expected to declare the result for class 10 or matric exams today at its official website, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates can check the official websites, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in. There is also a partner website, indiaresult.com through which the results can be checked. Earlier the RSOS class 12 result was declared and the overall pass percentage stood at 34.85 per cent.

There was an increase of 1.17 per cent from the last year’s pass percentage. In the previous year, Rajasthan Open school had announced the class 10 and class 12 results on the same date. The exams were conducted in the month of May-May, 2019.

In the meantime, the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has announced the class 10 board exams results on Monday, June 3, 2019. As many as 11 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 10 exams this year. The exam was conducted from March 14 to March 27. Overall the pass percentage touched at 79.85 per cent while for Praveshika, it is 61.01 per cent.

The BSER conducted the open school exams. Both class 10 and class 12 exams were conducted by the Rajasthan State Open School are conducted twice a year. The RSOS provides the facility to apply for re-evaluation and re-totalling. To apply for the same, the candidates will have to fill the form available at the official website and submit along with an application fee. Candidates need to pay Rs 200 for each subject.

RSOS conducts the examinations twice a year once in the month April-May and again in October-November. Students who failed to qualify the class 10th exam this year, will have the option to appear for their exam again, in October-November.

