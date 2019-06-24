RSOS Class 10 Result 2019 to be out @ rsosapp.rajsathan.gov.in this week, steps to check: Rajasthan State Open School Board is expected to release the Rajasthan SOS Class 10 results 2019 this week.

RSOS Class 10 Result 2019 to be out @ rsosapp.rajsathan.gov.in this week, steps to check: Rajasthan State Open School Board is most likely to announce the Rajasthan SOS Class 10 results 2019 this week. The students waiting for the RSOS Class 10 Result 2019 can visit the official website, @ rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in to check their respective results. Earlier, it was reported that the RSOS Results for 10th Class will be announced on June 17, 2019, however, the board had made no official announcement regarding it. Now, the direct link to Rajasthan SOS Class 10 results 2019 will be activated on the website soon to access the results.

This is the first time that the board has decided to release the result online keeping the convenience of students in mind. Thus, the students who have no idea about how to check the RSOS Class 10 Result 2019 online can follow these simple steps. Here we have listed the steps to check RSOS Class 10 Result 2019.

RSOS Class 10 Result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website, @ rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in Find and Click the link that reads RSOS 10th Result Link Enter your Exam Roll Number Verify and Submit the Details Check RSOS Result displayed on the screen Download PDF / Take Printout for future reference

The students can also click on the direct link mentioned below to check the RSOS Class 10 Result 2019.

RSOS Class 10 Result 2019: DIRECT LINK

The board has recently released the RSOS Class 12 Result 2019. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 was 34.85% this year. The students are advised to visit their institutions after the declaration of the result to collect their original mark sheet, passing certificate and other important documents.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App