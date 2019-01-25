RSSB Admit Card 2019: The hall ticket for the post of lab assistant has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) on its official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Board will conduct the examination to fill 1200 posts February 3, 2019 (Sunday) from 11 am to 2 pm.

RSSB admit Card 2019: The admit card for the post of lab assistant has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) on its official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Board will conduct the examination for 1200 posts February 3, 2019 (Sunday) from 11 am to 2 pm. Mobile phones and electronic devices are banned in the exam hall. The candidates are required to carry at least two passport-sized photos, valid id card (government recognised) and e-admit card to the exam hall as per the official notification. Additionally, the anti-cheating mechanisms will be there to take the stringent action.

How to download the admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘admit card’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed

Step 4: Click on ‘download admit card for direct recruitment for lab assistant exam – 2018’ link

Step 5: Click on the link ‘get admit card’ link on your right-hand side

Step 6: Log-in page will be displayed. Use your login application number and date of birth

Step 7: Admit card will be displayed, download

Step 8: Take out a print out for future use

The candidates can use the printed copy of admit card. The candidates can download and take a print out of the admit card for future reference.

The Board was incorporated to recruit capable, competent, highly skilled individuals. The candidates need to go through written tests, professional tests and personal interviews as per the relevant recruitment rules. It shall be committed to developing selection and recruitment procedures. standards in testing, and promise selections by all fair means, of the most competent, capable, and skilled individuals for user departments.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More