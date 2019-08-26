RSSB LDC 2019 admit cards out: The admit cards for the examination to recruit Lower Division Clerk (LDC) have been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB). Candidates can download admit cards bu visiting rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSSB LDC 2019 admit cards out: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Lower Division Clerk (RSSB LDC) 2019 examinations. All the candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The phase II examination for the same is scheduled to be held from September 3 to September 6, 2019, in the of Rajasthan. The mock test link for the examination will be activated from September 2, 2019. All the candidates can visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board in order to access the mock test. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 12,456 posts are to be filled out of which, 11,215 posts belong to the General category, 1241 to the SC, ST category. The official notification for the same was released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board on June 7, 2019.

Steps to download the RSSB LDC Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap login link present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details like digital identity and password in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Enter the captcha code.

Step 6: Tap the login button.

Step 7: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download the RSSB LDC Admit Card 2019.

Step 9: Take a print out of the RSSB LDC Admit Card 2019 and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

All the candidates are supposed to carry their original ID copy, documents for the skill test, PAN Card, Aadhaar card, Voters ID card.

