RUHS Admission 2019: Rajasthan University of Health Science, Jaipur has published the final merit list of Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery(ANM) admission 2019 on its official website @ruhsraj.org. Candidates who applied for this ANM course can check the merit list through the direct link given below.

RUHS merit list for ANM course 2019

Candidates can see merit list from the link given above or can scroll down to see the list here. Rajasthan University of Health Science’s merit list available in pdf according to marks scored. Here are merit lists of all categories and the names of all the candidates who got 1st position in the merit list.

RUHS Admission 2019: Merit lists

Meena Chaudhary, daughter of Mohan Lal Jaat has got the number 1 position in general category merit list. Meena Kumari and Kumari Sudha daughter of Kalesh Chand and Jai Singh Rajput hold the 2nd and 3rd position. Click the link below to see the merit list.

General Category merit list

Kousalya daughter of Ramavatar has got the number 1 position in OBC- category merit list. Mera and Rekha Kumari Yadav daughter of Ummeda Ram and Ram Lakhan Yadav hold the 2nd and 3rd position. Click the link below to see the merit list.

OBC- category merit list

Krishna Kumari Gujjar daughter of Nandan Lal Gujjar has got the 1st position in SBC-category merit list. Suneeta and Santi Devi wives of Leela Ram and Kishan Singh hold 2nd and 3rd position. Check out merit list through the link below.

SBC-category merit list

Jodha Kumari daughter of Babulal Regar has got the 1st position in SC-category merit list. Whereas, Sevdesh Breva and Nisha Dhaniya daughter of Babu Lal and Iswar Singh Dhaniya got the 2nd and 3rd position. Check out the link below for merit list.

SC-category merit list

Manisha Kumari daughter of Chandra Meena has got the 1st position in ST- category list. Whereas, Reena Kumari Dhaka and Manan Devi Meena daughter of Sadhu Ram Dhaka and Badrinarayan Meena got the 2nd and 3rd position in the list. Click the link below for merit list.

ST- category merit list

Susila Kumari, Manisha Raval and Rekha Ralvi are three candidates who have been selected for ANM course. Check the SC TSP- category merit list below.

SC TSP- category merit list

Santa Kumari Kharadi daughter of Bhevar Lal Kharadi has got he first position in ST TSP – category merit list. She obtains 410 marks out of 600. Check the link below for full merit list.

ST TSP – category merit list

Highest marks obtain in Saharia- category is 270 which is scored by Fulvati Saharia daughter of Prahlaad Saharia. Check out full merit list below.

Saharia- category merit list

