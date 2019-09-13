RUHS Nursing Admission 2019: The application process for RUHS Nursing admissions have started on the official website of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, admission.ruhsraj.org.in.

Candidates those who are interested in getting admission in the B.Sc Nursing, B.Sc Post Basic Nursing and M.Sc Nursing Programmes, can now register themselves for the programmes by visiting admission.ruhsraj.org.in.

As per the official notification released, the application process has started and will continue till October 4, 2019. Candidates those who wish to get admission should register themselves before the deadline so as to avoid the last-minute rush.The admission entrance exam will be held in the 2nd Week of October 2019. candidates must note that the eligibility criteria for various bachelor and master programs are different

For B.Sc Nursing Programme:

Candidates applying for B.Sc Nursing Programme should be 12th pass with minimum 45% marks with PCB Subject combination

Age Limit: Minimum 17 Years | Maximum 28 for females, 25 for males

For B.Sc Post Basic Nursing Programme:

Candidates applying for B.Sc Post Basic Nursing Programme should be 12th pass and must possess Diploma in General nursing

No Age Limit

For M.Sc Nursing Programme:

Candidates need to clear B.Sc Nursing Programme

Should be registered nurse and registered midwife or equivalent. They should also have a minimum of one year of work experience after passing B.Sc. Nursing

No Age Limit

Candidates applying for Nursing Programmes at RUHS need to pay the application fee through e-Mitra/ credit card/ debit card/ net banking channels.

