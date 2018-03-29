Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has come out and fired cannons at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and further sought the resignations of the ministers involved the education department. The opposition also said that fair and impartial investigation cannot take place with them being in the position. He further questioned the authorities that why was the post of CBSE chairman left vacant for 2 years?

At current time when the students of Class 10 and Class 12 have been told that they would have to take Maths and Economics board exams again following the leak, the Congress party national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has come out and fired cannons at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and further sought the resignations of the ministers involved/heading the department. Hitting out at the BJP government, Congress’ Surjewala also claimed that until and unless the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal were removed from their respective positions, the probe cannot take place properly. The opposition also said that fair and impartial investigation cannot take place with them being in the position.

While facing the heat of the students in the CBSE leak incident, HRD minister, Prakash Javadekar took to his twitter handle and said that he can understand the pain and frustration of children and their parents. He said, “I fully understand your anguish, helplessness, anger and frustration. It is really painful that criminals do the wrong and the honest and brightest suffer. I can understand the pain & frustration of parents & children. Culprits will be nabbed soon and strict action will be taken. We are taking all measures to ensure that the exams remain fool-proof.”

Addressing media over the issue of CBSE board exam paper leak, Congress’ Randeep Surjewala said that after Vyapam and Staff Selection Commission (SSC), three papers of CBSE have also been leaked and as per students some more papers have also been leaked. He said, “Here was an error in evaluation of Class 12 exams in 2017”. He also questioned the concerned authorities for leaving the post of CBSE’s chairman vacant for two years. “Why was the post of CBSE chairman left vacant for 2 years?” he questioned.

Talking to media over CBSE paper leak, Surjewla said, “There used to three sets of paper in four zones, this used be our practice, under whose pressure has this practice be stopped. The examinations were conducted with one set of paper. Why you did not set three papers, just had one set? Has this been done to make cheating easy?” During his address over the issue of CBSE Board paper leak, Surjewala questioned the ruling government and asked why the previous CBSE chairperson’s tenure cut short? He also highlighted that later an officer said to be close to PM Modi was brought in the respective place, why couldn’t this had been stopped? he asked.

