Safdarjung Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2019: The Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi has release over 310 vacancies for the post of Junior Resident. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply for the post by visiting the official website of Safdarjung Hospital i.e. www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in.

Important Dates for candidates willing to apply for Junior Resident:

An aspirant willing to apply for the post must submit the application before or on May 21, 2019.

Number of vacancies offered by Safdarjung Hospital:

Junior Resident: 310 Posts

Educational Qualification required for the post of Junior Resident:

Candidate must have an MBBS Degree from a renown University or Institution. It should be registered with Delhi Medical Council (DMC).

Pay Scale for Junior Resident post:

Level 10 of pay Matrix @ Rs. 56100 along with NPA plus other allowances as admissible under the rules in central Government of India.

Steps to apply for the post of Junior Resident:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi i.e. vmmc-sjh.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Recruitment/ Advertisement/ Result.

Step 3: Then, click to the link that says No.4-1/2019-Academic dt.1.5.2019-Advertisement for the post of JUNIOR RESIDENT (Non-PG) MBBS…CLICK HERE for DETAILS

Step 4: Opt for an option that says APPLICATION & ADMIT CARD….Click here.

Step 5: Download the application and fill in with details before submitting it.

Step 6: Also, after the submission of application for the post of Junior Resident, collect your admit card from the official website of Sajdarjung.

Application Fee for Junior Resident Posts:

General: Rs. 500/-

EWS or OBC/ SC/ST/PWD: No Fee

Note: Under any circumstances candidates who will not apply for the post of Junior Resident will not be allowed to sit for the written test. The application submission should be done before May 21 including the application fee.

Interested and eligible candidates will be selected after the written examination. The final selection will be done on the basis of merit score in the written exam.

