SAI Recruitment 2018: The Sports Authority of India has invited applications from eligible candidates for filling up the post of Head Coaches. candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before August 20, 2018.

SAI Recruitment 2018: The Sports Authority of India released a notification for the recruitment of Head Coaches in the sector. According to the notification released on the website of SAI, the organisation in order to lead High-performance Academies has invited applications from eligible citizens of India for filling up the post of Head Coaches in various disciplines.

The application process has started and candidates eligible for the post can check the detailed official notification on the official website of SAI. Interested candidates can log into sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in and then apply for the post on the prescribed format. The vacant positions are in the disciplines of Athletics, Cycling, Gymnastics, Shooting, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Rowing, Kayaking and Canoeing, Badminton and Hockey in various parts of the country. Reports say that the last date for receiving of application is on or before 20 August 2018.

Moreover, the candidates need to fulfil the eligibility criteria for applying to the post. They should have a diploma in Coaching from SAI/NS NISor from any other recognized Indian/Foreign University and should have represented India in the international level competitions such as the Olympics/World Cup/WorldChampionship. Certificate Course from concerned National/International Federation is mandatory. There are 13 vacancies and candidates who have 10 years of work experience are eligible to apply.

This is how to apply for the Sports Authority of India Head Coaches Recruitment 2018:

Eligible candidates can submit their Application form in the given format and send the applications along with other necessary documents via post or mail it to headcoachsai@gmail.com on or before 20 August 2018 by 5:00PM.

Applications should be posted to the Address given below:

Sports Authority of India

Dy. Director (SP)

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

CGO Complex East Gate, Lodhi Road

New Delhi -110003

By email- headcoachsai@gmail.com

Direct link for Full Notification: http://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/tview3.asp?link_temp_id=5214

To go to the official website and check the notification, click on this link: http://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/

